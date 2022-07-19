“Paracetamol Overdose Causes Liver, Kidney Failure” – Dr Abdulhamid Kanteh

- Advertisement -

By Modou Touray

Dr Abdulhamid Kanteh, a health specialist at the Brikama District Hospital has explained to The Fatu Network the major health risks associated with the unprescribed use of paracetamol.

- Advertisement -

In an exclusive interview, Dr Kanteh pointed out the significance of the liver and kidney in the human body, noting that a person without a functional liver or kidney cannot live a healthy life.

“Liver and kidney are some of the most vital organs of the human body and without them one cannot live a healthy life. Paracetamol can cause liver damage or may even be fatal if more than 4000 milligrams is taken at a time (that is 8 tablets of 500 milligrams).

Paracetamol or Acetaminophen (Tylenol, Panadol) belongs to a bigger class of drugs called analgesics (pain relievers). It is used for symptomatic treatment of muscle ache, headache, fever etc.

Dr Kanteh stressed that every medication is a potential toxin to the body when the correct dosage is not taken.

- Advertisement -

“The paracetamol dosage is calculated normally using body weight,” he disclosed.

He advised patients to avoid demanding leftover drugs from friends and follow the right medical procedures to acquire paracetamol.

“Our public health facilities may not have all the medications for a particular ailment but you will have the opportunity to get it correctly prescribed for you or in some cases referred to a specialist”.

Prescribed medication helps patients with lifelong diagnosis live a healthier, longer and more fulfilling lives.

- Advertisement -

The liver is the largest internal organ. It is located mainly in the upper right portion of the abdomen, beneath the diaphragm and above your stomach. All the blood leaving the stomach and intestines passes through the liver .The liver processes this blood and breaks down, balances and creates the nutrients and metabolized drugs into forms that are easier to use.

Dr Kanteh reiterated that misuse, overdose or unprescribed taking of paracetamol adversely contributes to complicated health risks.

Research has revealed that our chances of a better health outcome improves when we consume our medications as directed by medical practitioners. Drug overdose is said to be a leading cause of sudden death. According to the World Health Organization, liver disease accounts for approximately 2 million deaths per year worldwide, 1 million due to complications of cirrhosis and 1million due to viral hepatitis and hepatocellular carcinoma.

According to WHO data published in 2020, liver disease deaths in Gambia reached 323 or 2.51% of total deaths.