Over 35 Years Of Struggle: Kartong Smoked Fish Mongers Call For Urgent Support

- Advertisement -

By Modou Touray

Women involved in smoked fish venture at Kartong fish landing site have frowned at the unavailability of proper storage facility for their fish, putting them in frequent loss.

- Advertisement -

“Wherever we smoke fish, the remaining which is not immediately sold spoil because we don’t have proper storage facility to keep them. Also, the building we are using is old and doesn’t have a door to avoid tampering with our fish,” says Marie Gibba, a fish monger.

According to the women, they normally transported their fish to Basse, Tanje and other parts of the country by wholesale customers.

Another fish vendor, Isatou Touray, said they have been complaining to authorities, but however said that they have not seen expected responses.

“As you can see, our ovens are getting old, and out of 24, only 6 are functioning. Officials always visit this place, they will hear our concerns but no results. We equally need new ovens as well.”

- Advertisement -

The entire structure need refurbishment; hence the women have been using it for more than 35 years now.

“It’s the same building we have been using for over 35 years now. Monthly, we contribute little amount to support our business. there is no money allocated to us to run the place. We are struggling on our own,” Bintou Senghor explained.

Aisatou Badjie Badjan, representative of fisheries department at the Kartong fish landing site, pointed out that the facility was erected by the department through the European development fund.

“Our department trained the women on fish smoking.”

- Advertisement -

She emphasized the importance of the facility, noting that it enhances the socio-economic status of the beneficiaries.

“What we are advocating now is use of modern technology instead of firewood which generates lots of smoke.”

The fish smoking facility is located at the border crossing point.