“Our Farmers Cannot Continue To Suffer Due To Procurement Malpractice, Negligence” … Hon. Sanyang

By: Dawda Baldeh

Presiding over the Select Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development, Hon. Yahya Sanyang, national assembly member for Latrikunda Sabiji said farmers should not continue to suffer due to procurement malpractice and negligence.

He made the statement while engaging officials of Gambia Groundnut Cooperation (GGC) and the Ministry of Agriculture on the procurement of fertilizer.

The lawmaker told GGC officials that they cannot convince the committee that they were working under pressure and thereby delaying the procurement of fertilizer.

Hon. Sanyang said business cannot be as usual, adding that the committee will consider establishing commission of inquiry to investigate and bring to book those officials responsible for the procurement of fertilizer if delay reoccurs.

“Our farmers cannot continue to suffer year in year out due to procurement malpractice and negligence,” he emphasized.

Hon. Sanyang said the records reviewed show that Zain-Enterprise was awarded contract by GGC to supply 10,000 tons of nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium at the tune of nine million six hundred and fifty-five thousand dalasi (D9,655,000.00) after the company was reported to have met the requirements.

According to him, after reviewing the letter, they realized that there were inconsistencies and the amount sent to Gambia Public Procurement Authority (GPPA) for approval for Zain-enterprise was 10,000 tons, but the contract document signed indicated that the company supplied only 7,000 metric tons.

“You cannot convince this committee that you were working under pressure because you are experts in your area,” Hon Sanyang stated.

He said it is time to differentiate between buying and procurement, adding that GGC needs to be specific at all times as procurement is a process. He urged the officials to reach out to the committee whenever they encounter delay in accessing finance so that the committee can engage the Ministry of Finance. He further said they will engage the GPPA on why they approved restricted tenders.

Reacting to concerns raised by parliamentarians, Abdoulie Touray of GGC said they are facing lot of challenges beyond their control.

In his reactions, Muhammed Njie, Director of Gambia Groundnut Cooperation said their mandate is to purchase fertilizer on behalf of the country, adding when funds are secured from the bank to buy fertilizer, they always need the approval of government due to the magnitude of the funds.

“Fertilizer was arriving late in the past if you look at history. In 2021, the international market price was high due to the pandemic,” he said.

Various committee members raised concerns on the skyrocketing prices of fertilizer which they believe is due to malpractice.

“If you look at the cost of fertilizer today, it shows that something is wrong somewhere. We have fertilizer that can serve the country for two years, but what happen to that agreement: I don’t think the world market should affects the purchase of fertilizer in this year,” said Hon. Omar Jammeh of Janjangbureh.