Opinion: Learning lessons from the results of the Gambian elections

Over the past six months, The Gambia has undergone multiple cycles of voting, with each round bringing new developments and outcomes. The first cycle saw the incumbent president and the national people’s party secure a comfortable win in the presidential election. However, subsequent cycles of voting have seen the balance of power shift in unexpected ways. In the national assembly election, the national people’s party was able to secure a majority of the seats. However, they fell short of the two-thirds majority that they had hoped to achieve. This result set the stage for further political developments, as both the ruling party and the opposition began to strategize for the upcoming councillorship election. In the councillorship election, the main opposition party was able to secure a majority of the seats in urban areas and won the overall popular vote nationally. This was a significant upset for the ruling party and marked a turning point in the political landscape of The Gambia. Most recently, the mayoral and chairperson elections have seen the main opposition party continue its upward trajectory, winning most of the seats and popular votes. This article will explore the various factors that have contributed to this trend, including shifting voter demographics, changing political alliances, and evolving campaign strategies. By examining these factors, we can gain a better understanding of the complex political landscape of The Gambia and the forces that are shaping its future.

NPP SHOOTING ITSELF ON THE FOOT.

One of the primary factors contributing to the shift in political power is the infighting and betrayals within the national people’s party. The party is plagued by several politicians who have been given unchecked power despite their inability to win support in their local communities. This has led to a situation where the party has alienated some of its core supporters and has even expelled members who could sway votes in their favor. The different factions within the party have competing agendas, often based on regional or ethnic loyalties, which further exacerbates the problem.

Another major issue is the behavior of the party’s leader, who also serves as the president of the country. In recent years, his rhetoric and public statements have been increasingly unbecoming of a head of state. He has launched personal attacks on those who disagree with him, and his responses to trivial issues have further eroded his standing among the people. The history of the party is also marked by a tendency to discard those who have fought for them in the past, in favor of new political allies who do not necessarily add value to the party or to the national development agenda.

UPD’S RESILIENCE AND THEIR APPILING CANDIDATE

The United Democrats Party is undoubtedly the most prominent political party in the country with a strong national presence. In the last six years, the party has achieved remarkable progress, surpassing its achievements over the past two decades since its formation. The exceptional leadership of the party and the unwavering support of its core supporters have played significant roles in this success.

One of the reasons for the party’s success is its careful selection of candidates. The party has ensured that it fields popular candidates in most areas. They put forward people who are well-known by their constituents, and they run well-planned campaigns that leverage different media, especially social media, to reach the people. The party’s strategic use of social media has been particularly effective in mobilizing and energizing its supporters, which has contributed significantly to its electoral success.

The United Democrats Party’s achievements over the past six years are a testament to the effectiveness of its leadership, its commitment to the welfare of the people, and its ability to engage with its supporters. With its impressive track record and loyal following, the party is poised to continue to make significant gains and contribute to the development of the country.

GAMBIAN YOUTHS AND THEIR ACTIVE PERTICIPATION IN POLITICS

One of the most remarkable changes in recent times has been the increase in youth voter turnout during elections. This is a significant shift from the past when young people were often apathetic towards political participation. The fact that more young people are now taking the initiative to vote is a positive sign for the future of the country’s political landscape.

The rise of youth participation in politics can be attributed to several factors. One of the most significant factors is the increasing awareness and engagement of young people in social and political issues. With the advent of social media platforms, young people are now better informed and more connected than ever before, which has enabled them to be more involved in the political process.

Another factor that has contributed to the rise of youth participation in politics is the changing attitudes of political parties towards young people. Many political parties have recognized the importance of young people in shaping the future of the country and have made efforts to attract and engage them in the political process. This has resulted in more young people occupying leadership positions in political parties and running for political offices.

ADVISE TO THE PRESIDENT

The President of any country is a symbol of unity and national pride. As such, every word spoken by the President should embody wisdom and prioritize the greater good of the nation. It is essential for the President to reduce unnecessary rhetoric and avoid engaging in petty disputes with others over trivial issues. The President must focus on the bigger picture and work towards achieving national goals.

To achieve this, the President needs to put his house in order. This means getting rid of politicians who do not add value to his political ambitions and the national interest. The President should surround himself with competent and trustworthy advisors who are genuinely interested in his success and the progress of the nation.

It is also time for the President to reach out to his political opponents and start working with them for the greater good of the nation. This would require the President to put aside any personal or political differences and focus on what is best for the country. The President should seek out and work with competent individuals who can help drive the nation forward.

In addition to working with his political opponents, the President should also prioritize the development of the nation. This means investing in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and other essential sectors. The President must also work towards creating a conducive environment for businesses to thrive, which would ultimately lead to job creation and economic growth.

WRITTEN BY

BAKARY S SONKO

STUDENT

TVER STATE UNIVERSITY- Russian Federation (Bsc International Relations and Diplomacy)

NATIONAL RESEARCH UNIVERSITY; HIGHER SCHOOL OF ECONOMICS -Russian Federation ( Masters in International Management)

Email : [email protected]