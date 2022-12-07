Omar Ceesay bashes Niamina East NAM for his ‘lack of participation’ in Parliament 

- Advertisement -

By: Sarjo Brito

Former National Assembly Member for Niamina East Honourable Omar Ceesay has registered his disappointment with the current NAM representing his constituency for what he describes as his lack of participation and representation in parliament, especially in the just concluded budget process.

The former parliamentarian said it is disappointing to see a NAM elected to represent his people not utter a single word about issues of national development.

“Honourable Jeng is someone who has never uttered a word since he was sworn in. I would encourage the electorate of the said constituency to recall him for his style of representation in the House. For one to perform an oversight, one must speak.

“For one to make a comprehensive report regarding your scrutiny of the executive, one must speak and contribute and participate in that National Assembly. Most importantly, for one to spell out the grievances of your people, you must request the floor of the National Assembly to speak. This is why MPs are allocated fifteen minutes at the end of every session to raise the concerns of their electorates before the executive,’’ Ceesay said.

The former parliamentarian said National Assembly Members must be assertive in their roles, especially at a time when the country is at a crossroads. Honourable Ceesay added that the National Assembly must refuse to be a rubberstamp assembly amid the controversial 2023 budget which aims to increase the pay and allowances of National Assembly Members.

“The budget is the second most important document apart from the constitution. It is the very document that will address the need of the Gambian people. With all the hardships people are going through, especially the people of Niamina East in terms of agriculture, unemployment, health, and education, you want to tell me that this person who is the mouthpiece of Niamina East has nothing to say? It is unbelievable. I will encourage him to stand and speak up for the people of Niamina.’’