NPP’s Kebba Dem to face off UDP’s Landing Sanneh for MKAC Chairmanship

The National People’s Party (NPP) has elected Mr Kebba Dem to contest for the Chairmanship of the Mansakonko Area Council slated for 20th May. He will be hoping to unseat Landing Sanneh of the United Democratic Party, who is seeking re-election.

Dem, a native of Dongor Ba Village, Jarra East, Lower River Region, was elected at a primary held by the Party. After voting, Mr Dem got 32 votes against Kebba Darboe who got 17 votes.

Kebba Dem has promised an all-inclusive development for the people of the Lower River Region if elected. He thanked the party for the trust and voted to deliver to expectations. He calls on the people of LRR to vote for him to bring about live-changing developments.

Mr Kebba Dem attended Dongoro- Ba Primary school and Sifoe Primary School, where he was the Head Boy and Assistant Head Boy, respectively.

He enrolled in The Gambia High School in 1987 for the GCE O LEVELS and completed in 1972. He later enrolled at The Gambia Hotel School for a Front Office Technology course, Diploma level from 1992 to 1994.

He picked up a job as a receptionist at Physical Therapy Center at Kairaba Beach Hotel in 1994, where he rose through the ranks to become General Manager until 2008 when he acquired the Centre and became the Chief Executive Officer.

In 2007, the NPP Candidate enrolled at the Management Development Institute (MDI) for a Diploma in management, before pursuing a Higher Diploma in Management at the same Institute.

Kebba Dem holds a BSc in Management in 2016. He is a trained business advisor, coach and mentor. He is also the founder and CEO of Golden Hands Foundation, which has trained and coached many youths in skills development from 2014 to date.