NPP’s Kebba Dem to face off UDP’s Landing Sanneh for MKAC Chairmanship

370
- Advertisement -

The National People’s Party (NPP) has elected Mr Kebba Dem to contest for the Chairmanship of the Mansakonko Area Council slated for 20th May. He will be hoping to unseat Landing Sanneh of the United Democratic Party, who is seeking re-election.
Dem, a native of Dongor Ba Village, Jarra East, Lower River Region, was elected at a primary held by the Party. After voting, Mr Dem got 32 votes against Kebba Darboe who got 17 votes.

Kebba Dem has promised an all-inclusive development for the people of the Lower River Region if elected. He thanked the party for the trust and voted to deliver to expectations. He calls on the people of LRR to vote for him to bring about live-changing developments.

- Advertisement -

Mr Kebba Dem attended Dongoro- Ba Primary school and Sifoe Primary School, where he was the Head Boy and Assistant Head Boy, respectively.

He enrolled in The Gambia High School in 1987 for the GCE O LEVELS and completed in 1972. He later enrolled at The Gambia Hotel School for a Front Office Technology course, Diploma level from 1992 to 1994.

He picked up a job as a receptionist at Physical Therapy Center at Kairaba Beach Hotel in 1994, where he rose through the ranks to become General Manager until 2008 when he acquired the Centre and became the Chief Executive Officer.

In 2007, the NPP Candidate enrolled at the Management Development Institute (MDI) for a Diploma in management, before pursuing a Higher Diploma in Management at the same Institute.
Kebba Dem holds a BSc in Management in 2016. He is a trained business advisor, coach and mentor. He is also the founder and CEO of Golden Hands Foundation, which has trained and coached many youths in skills development from 2014 to date.

Previous articleIEC levied D200 charge on voter replacement
Next articleBakary Badjie challenges Mayor Bensouda to show development achievements in KM

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions