NPP to hold first national congress

Ruling National People’s Party (NPP) will be holding its first national congress from Monday 26th to Wednesday 28th December 2022 at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Conference Centre in Bijilo.

This is according to a press release from the party signed by its deputy spokesperson Seedy SK Njie.

The said congress will feature the adoption of the Party Constitution, election of national officials by delegates, among others.

This comes after the party has concluded congresses at village, ward, constituency and regional levels.

“The Secretary General and Party Leader of the National People’s Party (NPP), His Excellency President Adama Barrow and the Executive are pleased to inform all members and supporters of the Party as well as the public, that the Party will hold its first National Congress from Monday 26th to Wednesday 28th December 2022 at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Conference Centre in Bijilo,” the party press release disclosed.

The release noted that the party leader, President Adama Barrow is grateful and appreciative to all party members for “successfully conducting local congresses with strict observance of the Party’s rules and regulations consistent with the Party’s internal democratic structures without any hitches,” adding that the President is committed to consolidating “robust and sustained internal democracy” within the party and national politics.

The leadership of the party called on all members and supporters to be disciplined, law-abiding and tolerant.