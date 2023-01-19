NPP shares seats with allies ahead of local government elections  

- Advertisement -

The ruling National People’s Party (NPP) has announced applications for Ward Councilors, Chairpersons and Mayors in preparation for forthcoming local government elections.

“Following the announcement of dates for the April and May, 2023 Local Government Elections of Wards, Area Council Chairmen and Mayors by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), The National People’s Party informs all its members, supporters and well-wishers that applications are open to all those interested in vying for position of Ward Councilor, Regional Council Chairman or Mayor under the NPP ticket from 17th to 24th January, 2023 for all categories,” the party says in a press release.

According to the release, applicants for Ward Councilor are to submit their application letters to their respective NPP Ward Chairperson, while applicants for Mayor and or Area Council Chairperson are to submit their applications to their respective NPP Regional Chairperson.

“All applications must be accompanied by a copy of a valid Voters’ Card of the area of residence where the prospective candidate wishes to contest. All applicants must satisfy the constitutional and electoral law requirements to be eligible for election.”

The NPP is still in alliance with Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC) party and National Reconciliation Party (NRP). The alliance has shared the local government seats and would be contesting the elections under one umbrella.

NPP will fill all wards in Banjul all Wards. In the Kanifing Municipality, the APRC will fill the following wards: Abuko, Bundung 6 Junction, Talinding North, Ebo Town, Kotu/Manjai Ward. NPP will fill the rest of the Wards in KM.

For West Coast Region (WCR), the APRC will fill all Foni Wards except Sintet Ward and Bantanjang Wards which are to be filled by NPP.

APRC will fill Kunkujang, Jabang, Lamin and Pirang while NPP will fill the rest of the Wards in WCR.

For North Bank Region (NBR), NPP will fill all the Wards.

In the Central River Region (CRR North), NRP will fill Nianija, Njau, Kaur and Panchang Wards and NPP will fill in the rest.

In the Central River Region (CRR South), NPP will fill in all the Wards.

Also, NPP will fill in all the Wards in the Upper River Region (URR) and Lower River Region (LRR).

The NPP press release called on all members, supporters and well wishers of the party to accept and support those that would be selected.

“The Party wishes to remind all members, supporters and well wishers to always uphold its principles of discipline, respect for the rule of law, democracy and political tolerance. All are equally urged to accept and rally behind successful applicants for a formidable campaign leading to a befitting election victory in both elections.”

Elections of councilors in all 120 wards would be held on 15th April 2023; while elections of mayors and chairpersons are to be conducted on 20th May 2023.