NPP Mayoral Candidate Convoy Attacked in Bakau

By: Dawda Baldeh

The National People’s Party’s (NPP) Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC) mayoral candidate Bakary Y Badjie’s convoy was attacked in Bakau by an unidentified group of individuals during the 2nd day of his ongoing Kanifing Municipality caravan tour.

A group of individuals, whose identities were unclear, stoned the convoy and injured several people, including journalists on Wednesday night, 26th April 2023 around 20:00 hrs.

Shortly before the incident, journalists were advised to control their gadgets by some members of the NPP convey who asserted that a group of people has planned to attack the convoy.

However, less than five minutes from the advice, stones began to rain on the convoy from different locations within the tiny streets of Bakau, and teargas was thrown by an unidentified individual. Where the incident occurred is believed to be referred to as “Bakau Old Town.”

Some journalists sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

The convoy got stuck in the neighbourhood until calm was restored before the caravan proceeded.

The police were informed about the incident and a team from Police Intervention Union (PIU) was sent to escort the convoy to the other destinations.