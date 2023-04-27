NPP Mayoral Candidate Convoy Attacked in Bakau

113
- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The National People’s Party’s (NPP) Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC) mayoral candidate Bakary Y Badjie’s convoy was attacked in Bakau by an unidentified group of individuals during the 2nd day of his ongoing Kanifing Municipality caravan tour.

- Advertisement -

A group of individuals, whose identities were unclear, stoned the convoy and injured several people, including journalists on Wednesday night, 26th April 2023 around 20:00 hrs.

Shortly before the incident, journalists were advised to control their gadgets by some members of the NPP convey who asserted that a group of people has planned to attack the convoy.

However, less than five minutes from the advice, stones began to rain on the convoy from different locations within the tiny streets of Bakau, and teargas was thrown by an unidentified individual. Where the incident occurred is believed to be referred to as “Bakau Old Town.”

Some journalists sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

- Advertisement -

The convoy got stuck in the neighbourhood until calm was restored before the caravan proceeded.

The police were informed about the incident and a team from Police Intervention Union (PIU) was sent to escort the convoy to the other destinations.

Previous articleGDC endorses Mayor Bensouda for re-election

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions