November 11 protesters give ultimatum to gov’t over planned Friday protest

595
- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

The Coalition for Progressive Gambians Chairman Seedy Cham and Secretary General Modou Jane have said that the government of The Gambia has only today, November 8, to accept the demands by the group, or they will proceed with their planned protest on Friday.

- Advertisement -

Speaking to The Fatu Network, the leadership of the group outlined that the government has to come out with a press release accepting to address their demands otherwise they will proceed with the protest.

“Today is the last day. They have to accept our short-term demands by releasing a statement to meet our demands on price control, the investigation into the 2017 audit report and justice for the AKI victims,” said Seedy Cham, chairman of the group.

According to the Secretary-General, Modou Jane, the group will be having a final meeting with the government including the mediators Supreme Islamic Council, Gambia Police Force, SIS and Peace Network in finding ways to have a solution to the problem.

The Fatu Network understands that The Coalition for Progressive Gambians have been engaged by the state on the 13th of October. Yesterday, they had a meeting with groups including Supreme Islamic Council.

- Advertisement -

According to them, the protest will only go ahead if the government fails to accept and release a statement addressing the hike in the price of commodities and investigate the 2017 audit report and the recent Acute Kidney Injury tragedy in the country.

The group, whose main purpose is to fight corruption in the country, said they will protest with or without a permit from the police or if the government fails to accept their short-term demands today.

Previous article‘ST is number one, and I am number two’, Dada crowns himself GamMusic’s second-best

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions