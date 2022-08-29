“Nobody Has Come To Our Aid” – Ebo Town Residents Narrate Challenges

- Advertisement -

By: Karimatou Jallow

Residents of Ebo town have called on government to develop their community, saying that they have been lamenting for years but nobody has ever come to their aid.

- Advertisement -

“Ebou town is not hygienic, stangnant water is every. Nobody knows where this water is coming from and the sad thing is that children play in this stagnant water without knowing the negative impact of it. They are uncomfortable because they are children who don’t know the implications of such water on their health,” Shona Touray said.

“We have rights like any other person in the country because we pay tax and also participate in every election, but we are ignored. Promises made to us are hardly fulfilled. We are Gambians and we need to be considered all time,” Touray added.

Shona said the government should help them because they are living in very unhygienic environment which she said is not good for their health.

“During elections, most of these politicians came here and promised to help us but we have not received any help from them. Moreover, this is not what we are expecting from them. Let them fulfil their promises because we are the reason why they are in those positions. Not considering us is not a good idea because we voted them to bring development to our communities,” Sarjo Gaye explained.

- Advertisement -

“We are living in a very bad condition because the stagnant water can cause serious sickness. If politicians really care about our health, let them fine a solution and end this because we are also citizen of this country who pay tax like any other citizen in the country,” Gaye added.

“For more than fifteen years now we have been living in this nasty environment and nobody has ever come to our aid. However, that has never stopped us from voting during elections,” Gaye said.

Ebrima Jallow, a resident, said he has been living in Ebo town for years but said he has seen any development. He urged the government to help them develop the community.