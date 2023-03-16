Njie Manneh Calls Out NPP’s ‘Naffikol Sampur San’, Defends Gitteh!

- Advertisement -

The mellifluous voice of Njie Manneh resonates through the airwaves of the Gambian political landscape, greeting listeners with his signature catchphrase, “Assamalekum Baading Forumol”. With the click of a button, his daily Whatsapp audios are shared across numerous forums, as he holds forth on the latest developments in the country’s political scene, with a keen focus on his own political party. In his latest audio circulating on WhatsApp forums, the ‘Nyancho’ described some members of the NPP rank-and-file as “Naffikol Sampur San,” who smile at Ahmed Gitteh’s face, but then go behind his back and collude against him.

Njie Manneh’s Whatsapp audios have become a staple for political enthusiasts in The Gambia, offering a unique and often humorous perspective on current affairs. He is not afraid to voice his opinions, even if they are at odds with those of his own party.

Recently, Manneh turned his sharp tongue to the ongoing political drama within the National People’s Party (NPP), and he didn’t hold back. With his trademark blend of sarcasm and biting humour, he called out the hypocrisy of NPP members who are fighting tooth and nail against Ahmed Gitteh.

One of the issues that has caught his attention recently is the internal strife within the NPP.

“Despite Gitteh’s extensive efforts and contributions to the NPP, his rival Ceesay is receiving more support. This is hypocrisy at its finest,” the WhatsApp Forum Commentator said.

"What Gitteh has done for the NPP is nothing short of impressive," Manneh noted, "yet his rival, Seedy Ceesay, is receiving more support. It's all hypocrisy, and that's what it's all about."

Furthermore, Manneh expressed frustration with the internal strife within the NPP. "How can you support someone who wasn't born and raised on the West Coast over one of our own?" he asked.

Furthermore, Manneh expressed frustration with the internal strife within the NPP. “How can you support someone who wasn’t born and raised on the West Coast over one of our own?” he asked.

Despite Gitteh’s considerable support base, Manneh cautioned against spreading false rumours about President Barrow’s involvement in the selection process. “If you were to go out and tell voters that President Barrow handpicked Seedy Ceesay, it would be a blatant lie,” Manneh asserted.

Njie Manneh went on to lament that President Barrow is just a member of the NPP and does not own the party. If Ahmed Gitteh were to leave, many NPP supporters and voters would follow suit.

Finally, Manneh urged anyone in possession of audio recordings of his statements to forward them to Làmin Saidy, warning the politician to be cautious in the current political climate.

“If anyone obtains an audio recording of me, please forward it to Làmin Saidy and let him know that I, Njie Manneh, advise him to be cautious in this country,” he pleaded.

Despite the controversies that his audios have generated, Njie Manneh remains a beloved figure among his supporters. His unique blend of wit and humour has made him a voice to be reckoned with in the political landscape, and his insights are eagerly awaited by his numerous followers.