NHRC Chair Impels Government to Accelerate Implementation of TRRC Recommendations

By: Ousman Saidykhan

The Chair of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called on the government of the Gambia to accelerate the implementation process of the Truth Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) and sufficiently address the conditions of the victims of the 22-year rule of former president Jammeh.

“The strides taken by your government so far towards the recommendations of the TRRC and preparations for implementation is encouraging and we further urge you to hasten the pace of implementation in order to give the NEVER AGAIN mantra coined by the TRRC, a true and impactful meaning.”

The plight of the victims and families of victims must be addressed adequately, equitably, and speedily; there is a need for institutional reform and reorientation of personnel in our security institutions who were named in the TRRC as the main perpetrators of the human rights violation that took place for 22 years,” Dr. Emmanuel D. Joof said.

The NHRC Chair was addressing a gathering of high officials on Tuesday, 25th October 2022 at the opening of a 3-day engagement on “Accelerating the Effective Implementation and Monitoring of the Government White Paper on the TRRC Recommendations” at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Conference Center in Bijilo.

Mr. Joof reminded the government of a “bold” step it has taken in suing Myanmar for genocide against her Rohingya Muslims at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) which earned them much commendation but suggested that the government have to fulfil its responsibilities to its citizens.

“…all eyes are on the Gambia concerning the implementation of the TRRC recommendations. We are known throughout the world as that small country that has taken up the cause and the plight of the persecuted Rohingya Muslim minority of Myanmar and filed a lawsuit in November 2019 before the International Court of Justice, against the Government of Myanmar for genocide against her Rohingya Muslim citizens under the 1948 Genocide Convention. We have been commended for that. I, therefore, hasten to borrow the old age adage and dare say that “charity begins at home,” Emmanuel Joof told the gathering.

It is over 5 months since the government released its White Paper which detailed its position on the TRRC report. The government agreed to implement a greater part of the recommendations, including the prosecution of adversely mentioned individuals for “gross human rights violations and crimes during Jammeh’s 22-year rule.

The government’s implementation plan includes the establishment of a Special Prosecution Unit at the Ministry of Justice to investigate and prosecute cases from the TRRC; the establishment of a Peace and Reconciliation Commission to foster peace post-TRRC; renaming of Arch 22 in the capital city to Never Again Memorial Arch to honour the victims of former President Jammeh.