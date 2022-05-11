New Environment Minster Says Her Job Is ‘Hugely Challenging’  

Rohey John Manjang, Minister of Environment and Climate Change
By Sanna Jallow

New Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Rohey John Manjang, has described her job as huge and challenging, stressing that she really has a big task and responsibility to deliver to the Gambian people.

Speaking to Fatu Network after taking oath of office at State House on Tuesday 10th May 2022, she said people will be held accountable for the level of apathy to perform better.

“The former minister and team have done a wonderful job, but my task as the new minister is still a big one because there are too many challenges on the table. We have to be innovative because there are more demands on the table from the Gambian People,” she said.

Madam Manjang explained that it is not difficult to achieve those demands, noting that it takes bravery, honesty and confidence to deliver.

“Even when I was a governor, my main aim has been to enhance a safe, clean and friendly environment. Waste management is a very big challenge. I will work with the concerned ministries and stakeholders to see how we can realize effective waste management system.”

She urged everyone to keep their environment clean, especially the less privileged whom she said are more exposed to health issues.

The Environment Minister described climate change as a very complicated issue, adding that Gambia is feeling the pinch just like other countries. She called on members of her Ministry and other environment related sectors to work as a team in addressing perennial and emerging environmental issues.

“We have to design policies and programs that will be sustainable in the future and also help us overcome this climate change complication,” she emphasized.

