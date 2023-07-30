Neneh Gomez accepts nominated councillorship appointment at KMC

- Advertisement -

Activist and politician, Neneh Freda Gomez, has confirmed with The Fatu Network that she has accepted the nominated councillorship appointment of Lord Mayor of Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC), Talib Ahmed Bensouda, to serve in the council as a representative of the Christian community.

“You may have heard or seen on news going round about my nomination as a councillor to represent and advocate for the plight of the Christian community within the Kanifing Municipality but, as partners in nation building who have been with me throughout since the inception of my political journey and have amplified my voice using your medium, I deem it necessary and right to personally inform you about this new development. I have been officially nominated as a councillor and will be sworn in on Tuesday August 1st, 2023 at 10:30am at the council chambers,” she disclosed.

- Advertisement -

Gomez expressed gratitude to have been deemed worthy for such appointment by Mayor Bensouda.

“I am grateful and honored, yet humbled for the trust and confidence the Lord Mayor, Talib Ahmed Bensouda has on me and I thank him immensely. As someone who is emerged in the service of humanity, I accept the position understanding that it is not a privilege but service to be rendered to the residents of KM and Gambia at large.”

She prayed for God to grant her “the serenity in the execution of my duties to accept the things I cannot change, to change the things I can, and to know the difference.”

The young activist-politician solicited the continuous support of all stakeholders in highlighting and addressing the issues and challenges of residents of the Municipality and its residents.