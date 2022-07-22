NDMA Boss Calls For Adherence To Disaster Mitigation Warnings  

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Sana Dahaba, the Executive Director of the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) has told The Fatu Network that people’s attitudes towards adhering to disaster risk reduction advice is the agency’s main concern as heavy downpour continues across the country.

“Sometimes, disaster can be prevented if people take proper measures given by experts like the NDMA, weather forecasters very seriously,” he asserted, adding that the habit of building houses on waterways is another major contributing factor to disaster.

Mr. Dahaba further stated that the northern part of the country is highly prone to windstorm due to deforestation within the region.

“People should plant more trees to mitigate windstorm and other disasters. Trees serve as wind breakers and they can be used for many purposes,” he emphasized.

He stressed that if people change their attitudes towards disaster, it will reduce the high risk.