NAWEC Power Plant Neighbourhood Residents Demand Compensation for Oil Spillage

By: Modou Touray

Concerned residents in the neighbourhood of the Brikama National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) Power Plant have demanded water and electricity supply as compensation for the recent oil spillage and the death of a minor trapped in a hole.

Residents said houses located just 50 metres away from the power plant are still in total darkness and without a modern tap for clean drinking water. The concerned residents justified that the negative effects of the installation of a plant are manifesting.

Mr Serign Sowe, speaking to The Fatu network on behalf of the concerned residents of the NAWEC power plant, articulated the numerous damages caused by the oil spill on farmlands, unavailability of clean drinking water and lack of electricity in the neighbourhood.

“I stay near the power plant and ready to speak for the plight of my people. Water and electricity are important for livelihood. In my compound here, lots of women gather at my open well to fetch water daily. They use rope and tide the bucket to draw water,” Mr Sowe alluded.

The outspoken leader of the concerned residents appealed to the National Water And Electricity Company (NAWEC) to install water facilities within the neighbourhood which is essential for their personal health and hygiene.

“Following oil spillage here, NAWEC officials visited the scene and promise with providing water and electricity. We call on them to honour their pledge and end our water crisis. The affected residents are people in the remote areas of Brikama – Daruhairu and Kembujeh Madina,” Mr Sowe said.

On the issues of electricity, Mr Sowe said few houses use solar energy which is not reliable depending on the power of the solar and the quality of the batteries.

“Many residents depend on my solar for charging their mobile phones and other appliances. There is no electricity in this area. The importance of electricity in our daily activities cannot be overemphasized,” Mr Sowe said.

He also dilated on fixing their road which was damaged as a result of the oil spillage to facilitate the movements of people and vehicles within the neighbourhood

“I personally approached them for the issue of the road on behalf of the community, but they only removed the spilt oil, but the road is not properly fixed. They are now constructing a barricade to block oil from spilling over,” Mr Sowe revealed.

Mr Sowe said water and electricity supply and fixing of their road are key demands of the neighbourhood and calls for urgent redress of these challenges by authorities of the NAWEC.

When contacted for comments as the ward councillor for Kembujeh ward, Mr Alieu Lito Darboe expressed solidarity with the concerned residents and urge NAWEC to respond to their demands as expected. “It’s rather unfortunate, considering the incidents of the oil spill and the recent death of a minor.”

The Managing Director of NAWEC Mr Nani Juwara reacted and said: “We are considering them in several incoming projects. Some extension was done there in 2020/21 but it didn’t cover the immediate environment around the power station.”