NAWEC increases water & electricity bills as it announces new tariffs

By: Fatou Kebbeh

Gambians will start paying more on both water and electricity bills with effect from next month – 10th April, as the National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC), announces the increment of new tariffs.

The Managing Director of NAWEC attributed the increment to the rise in prices of fuel, lubricants, spare parts and other materials due to Covid-19 and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

“We used to buy fuel ton for four hundred and forty-four dollars (USD444) but now it has been increased to over six hundred and fifty (650) dollars per metric ton,” Nani Juwara said.

This increment comes at a time when Gambians are already crying over the rise in prices of basic commodities.

It is the first time NAWEC increases the prices of water and electricity since 2015.

Mr Juwara said the company is registering huge losses every month which has compounded the situation.

The old tariff charges customers D5.50 for water consumption ranging from 0-10 per cubic meter; D12.00 for 11-25 per cubic meter; and D16.00 for consumption ranging between 26-40 per meter cube.

However, the new tariff comes with an increment of 6.48 for water consumptions that fall within 0-10 per meter cube; D14.15 for 11-25 per cubic meter and D18.86 for this ranging from 26-40 per cubic meter.

Similarly, D10.14 is the charge in the old tariff for electricity consumption ranging from 0-300 kwh but has been increased to D13.85 in the new tariff. 601-1000 kwh electricity consumption range which was D10.77 has now increased to D14.43

“It is reasonable to increase and continue to supply than go back to the dark days of blackout. That should be history in this country, managing director, Juwara told journalists.

He said they are making sure that the tariff reflects the current situation of the market.

According to Juwara, the company is putting efforts in place to invest in renewable energy, saying that might end up being the only saviour.

“We cannot sustain the operation with the old tariff because prices have gone up and the increase of price on raw materials has impacted the cost of spare parts”, he added.