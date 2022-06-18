NAM Spends D100,000 Clothing Allowance On Borehole Construction

- Advertisement -

By Ousman G Darboe

In a telephone interview with West Coast Radio’s Banna Sabally on Coffee Time, Suwaibu Touray, National Assembly Member for Wuli East said he has used his share of the hundred thousand Dalasi clothing allowance to support people in his constituency.

- Advertisement -

Hon. Touray said the money was spent in constructing boreholes with the support the people in his constituency. He said the move is to address the challenges his constituents face in accessing drinkable water.

The hundred thousand Dalasi clothing allowance that was given to the parliamentarians is first of its kind since independence.

Many people including some veteran lawmakers were against the hundred thousand clothing allowance for the Parliamentarians which they said has no genuine reasons.