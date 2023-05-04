Mysterious fire outbreak renders family homeless

435
By: Dawda Baldeh

A mysterious fire outbreak destroyed a six-room apartment in Mandinaring Village belonging to the Darboe Kunda family on Tuesday morning, 2nd May.

The fire consumed all the clothes, furniture, and cash, leaving the extended family members with only the clothes they wore.

Aminata Manneh, a victim of the fire outbreak, said they have lost everything in the fire.

“I was sitting when my grandchild came and informed me that there is smoke in the house. I rushed but before I arrived, the house was covered with smoke and the entire house was on fire. I rushed back and started shouting for help,” she narrated with tears rolling down her face.

Aminata revealed that the neighbours have tried everything possible to put out the fire, but all efforts proved futile.

“We have lost everything and now we have no place to sleep. The entire house is burnt to ashes. The fire service came but they were not having enough water to put out the fire,” she added.

The grieving woman told The Fatu Network that the fire has left her and the family homeless.

“At the moment we are lodged by our neighbours because we have no place to go,” she said.

The victims are soliciting support from the government, and philanthropists, to quickly repair their building as they are now rendered homeless. The family commended the neighbours for their support during the incident.

Eyewitnesses mentioned that such a fire incident has never occurred in the village and they equally pleaded for the family to be supported as the rainy season gets nearer.

The materials lost to the fire include foodstuffs, clothes, beds, fridges, television sets, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

For anyone who wishes to support Aminata, and her family can contact the following numbers, +2203725692 or +2203716455

