“My court will not be a sanctuary,” – Magistrate Jabang fumes at criminality

By: Ousman Saidykhan

Principal Magistrate, Omar Jabang said on Monday, 1 August 2022 that his court would not be used as a “sanctuary for breaking, entering and stealing from people,” which he hinted as a fuel of mob justice.

Magistrate Jabang was delivering a judgment where he sentenced one Sanna Camara, 29, who was accused of breaking into a shop of one Mariama Sanyang with a spanner, screwdriver, pliers and a torchlight which were entered as exhibits A, B, C and D.

He pleaded guilty to the charge.

“Thievery is taking a deep root in our society. It is callous and heartless to break into the shops of people and steal therein and even more heartless to break into the shop of a lady. From Exhibits A, B and C; which are the spanner, screwdriver and the torch, I believe the convict is an expert in the trade of breaking,” Jabang said.

The Principal Magistrate said the society needs protection from the likes of Sanna who, even though, is a first-time offender, adding that mob justice is “unprecedented” in the country as a result of the loss of hope in the justice system.

“We need to take charge and correct the situation. By this, we can settle for a civilized society and men of law and not otherwise,” the Magistrate said.

The convict was handed a 5-year term instead of a 7-year jail term after he asked for the court’s mercy in his plea in mitigation as he said his father was sick and he is his father’s only son.

However, Principal Magistrate Jabang said stealing would not have been Sanna’s option had he considered his condition and that of his father.