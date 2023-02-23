Murder trial: State tenders Kumba Sinyan’s call print-out as evidence

- Advertisement -

By: Ousman Saidykhan

The prosecution has filed the call record of Lamarana Jallow’s alleged killer, Kumba Sinyan, as the murder trial continues at the Banjul High Court, before Justice Sidi K Jobarteh.

The call printout of the accused’s Africell line was tendered on Thursday 23rd Feb. 2023, during the testimony of the prosecution’s 6th witness, one Ebrima Saidy, a software developer at Africell, a GSM company in the Gambia.

The prosecution seeks to use the call printout to show the accused’s call history in connection to the deceased, Lamarana Jallow.

It was generated from Africell’s call record system, a department the witness said he works at.

The witness told the court: “If a call occurs between two parties, it goes to the MSC (Mobile Switching Centre) which records all the calls. Then it goes to the CDR (Call Detail Record) which is also called the charging gateway. This records both the receiver’s and initiator’s calls.”

When asked about the status of their machines, the witness said they were in perfect condition. Ebrima continued that their services are set up in a way that it redundantly stores records and in the case of failure, such would serve as a backup.

The document which was tendered with a certificate because it was computer-generated evidence, was admitted as exhibit P1 & P2 respectively without objection from the defence.

The defence lawyer, S Twum only ask the witness who the subscriber to the Africell number was, which the witness said was Kumba Sinyan.

The matter was adjourned to the 6th of March when the 7th witness is expected to testify.

Kumba Sinyan was arrested last year for allegedly killing 25-year-old Lamarana Jallow at Friendship Hostel in Bakau, an accusation she denied.

During the testimony of the prosecution’s 5th witness, Alagie Sonko, who said he was a roommate to Lamar – and narrated some disputes he allegedly witnessed between the two, the defence counsel said that her client was defending herself against the deceased.

Counsel S Twum said Lamar used to physically, verbally and sexually abuse the accused.