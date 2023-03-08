Mufti Menk’s epic football analogy leaves Manchester United fans chuckling

- Advertisement -

By: Bully Sowe

The East London Mosque was abuzz as Islamic scholar Mufti İsmail Menk took the stage for his Pre-Ramadan Boost Lecture series. While the spiritual preparation for the holy month was the focal point of his talk, it was his hilarious football analogy that had the audience in stitches. And, unfortunately for Manchester United fans, they were the butt of his joke. “Yesterday’s 7-0 loss,” Mufti Menk began with a grin, “reminds me of the gruelling preparation that goes into entering the holy month of Ramadan with purity.” The audience roared with laughter as he went on to compare the dedication of football players to that of those embarking on the spiritual journey of Ramadan. “Sometimes they will come in as a substitute, create a bit of damage, and go back,” he joked, leaving the audience in hysterics.

- Advertisement -

It was a brilliant use of humour, and one that left Manchester United fans red-faced. One Manchester United fan even took to social media to express his embarrassment. He wrote, “Not even Mufti will spare us”, to which Mufti Menk responded, “I never knew my witty joke would land me in trouble (with United fans) after his analogy.

It seems they’ve taken a hit for seven goals, and now one more. Mufti Menk’s use of satire and humour is a refreshing departure from the serious tone often taken by Islamic scholars. His ability to draw on contemporary events and cultural references to make his teachings relatable is a gift that has endeared him to his followers.

But it’s not just during his lectures that Mufti Menk’s humour shines through. His social media accounts are filled with witty one-liners and playful banter, showing that even the most serious of scholars can have a sense of humour.

As we approach the holy month of Ramadan, let us remember that even in the most solemn of times, there is room for laughter and joy. And who knows, maybe even Manchester United fans will find something to chuckle about during their preparations.

- Advertisement -

As the laughter and joy of Mufti Menk’s pre-Ramadan lecture fades, we are left with a sense of inspiration and gratitude for the gift of his teachings. His ability to bring humour and levity to even the most solemn of topics is a reminder that the journey of faith is not a burdensome one, but one that can be filled with moments of joy and celebration.

In these challenging times, where the world seems filled with darkness and despair, the teachings of scholars like Mufti Menk serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration. Their wisdom and guidance help us navigate the complexities of life and find solace in the embrace of our faith.

As we prepare to embark on the spiritual journey of Ramadan, let us remember the lessons of Mufti Menk and other scholars who have dedicated their lives to sharing the beauty of our faith. Let us strive to embody the qualities of compassion, generosity, and kindness that are at the heart of Ramadan, and let us find joy in the knowledge that we are not alone on this journey.

May Allah bless us all with the strength and guidance we need to make the most of this blessed month, and may we emerge from it with hearts filled with gratitude and hope for the future.

- Advertisement -

By : Bully Sowe