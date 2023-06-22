MOTIE facilitates 50% reduction in ferry crossing fee for livestock dealers, waives fee & tax

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

In responding to the hiking price of livestock as Muslims in The Gambia prepare to celebrate Tobaski, the Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment (MOTIE) has announced a 50% reduction on Ferry crossing fees for livestock dealers and waived fee and tax as well during for the time being.

The announcement came after a consultative meeting with relevant stakeholders in the livestock sector held on 20th June 2023 as livestock dealers and prospective buyers complained of price hike in the buildup to this year’s Tobaski. The meeting was convened to facilitate the importation and sales of livestock in preparation for the Tobaski feast.

According to a press release from the Ministry, the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) will waive all import duties and domestic taxes on livestock during the period while the GPA Ferry Services is to reduce the fees for ferry crossing by 50%. “All livestock dealers with more than five (5) animals are required to transport their animals in a vehicle during the ferry crossing,” the release says.

It is also agreed that the Banjul City Council and the Brikama Area Council will waive all fees and taxes for livestock dealers, while the Kanifing Municipal Council will also waive fees and taxes for the livestock dealers except for the cleaning fees.

On security and border crossing, the Ministry says: “The Gambia Police Force will reinforce security during the period, especially at the designated sales points. The Gambia Immigration Department will facilitate entry of the dealers into the country and where necessary will issue laissez passe free of charge to anyone from the ECOWAS Region.”

The Ministry calls on all national and regional livestock dealers to take advantage of the measures being implemented by the government to facilitate the entrance and sale of livestock in The Gambia.