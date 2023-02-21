Mother Pleads for urgent support as 1-year-old daughter diagnosed with heart failure

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Abbie Saidy, 33, and mother of a 1-year-old baby girl who is diagnosed with heart failure, is seeking urgent support to facilitate the treatment of her daughter.

Childbirth is one of the invaluable human experiences and is associated with parental happiness. However, when a child is born with congenital heart disease, it creates emotional and mental distress for the parents.

Abbie was told that her 1-year-old daughter has heart failure, a message that brought her to tears.

A medical report from the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) confirms that the baby is diagnosed with heart failure and that she needs urgent treatment for her to survive.

“I was told at the Medical Research Council (MRC) hospital a few weeks ago that my daughter is having heart failure. At that time, I shed tears because it is a terrifying condition.

“We are currently admitted at Banjul hospital and my daughter is battling with a life-threatening disease. She is 1 year old now but still, she looks like a few months baby,” Abbie narrated in tears.

Abbie added that she and her husband have taken their daughter to several hospitals for treatment, but it all turned futile as the cost of her treatment is way beyond their earning.

“I am appealing to everyone who can help my baby to survive because we are renting, and we don’t have anything to pay for her medical bill.

“I want her to recover from this disease so that I can also feel the joy of being a mother.

“She cannot breathe effectively and look at her with the condition is terrifying as a mother,” she added.

Heart failure occurs when the heart muscle doesn’t pump blood as well as it should. It’s a life-threatening disease that a human being can be diagnosed with it is a serious long-term condition that will usually continue to slowly worsen over time.

Although it is a serious condition that progressively gets worse over time, certain cases can be reversed with treatment according to health experts. For anyone who wants to support Abbie to save her baby’s life could contact her at +2207277371 or +2203341268.