More women voter turnout in LG election, report shows

330
- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

A joint report on the April 15th, 2023, councillorship election from WANEP-The Gambia in collaboration with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the National Elections Response Group shows more women voter turnout in polling stations than men.

- Advertisement -

The report which includes analysis, comments, and recommendations was meant to update the media on the election observation carried out by the various groups.

“Voting started on time but there was a low turnout. Most voters in the queue were women,” Julius Freeman the chair of NERG told reporters.

He noted that the voting process was peaceful, adding that there was a fair representation of women among IEC officials, party agents, and security personnel.

Mr. Freeman further explained that priority voting was accorded to the elderly and persons with disabilities.

- Advertisement -

Speaking on a range of issues, the NERG chair, told journalists that polls opened on time.

“Opening procedures as outlined by law complied with abs most of the polling stations staff were present.

The majority of the polling stations were easily accessible and polling officials and party agents present carry out their duties,” he added.

According to the joint report, all required election materials were available and security personnel and party agents were visible in all the polling stations.

- Advertisement -

However, it was observed that the media personnel were absent in most of the polling stations at the time of the opening, the report said.

Previous articleA Business and A Company: Are they the same?
Next articleProf. Nyarkotey & Sackey: Can the Police Arrest without a Warrant?

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions