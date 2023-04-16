More women voter turnout in LG election, report shows

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

A joint report on the April 15th, 2023, councillorship election from WANEP-The Gambia in collaboration with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the National Elections Response Group shows more women voter turnout in polling stations than men.

The report which includes analysis, comments, and recommendations was meant to update the media on the election observation carried out by the various groups.

“Voting started on time but there was a low turnout. Most voters in the queue were women,” Julius Freeman the chair of NERG told reporters.

He noted that the voting process was peaceful, adding that there was a fair representation of women among IEC officials, party agents, and security personnel.

Mr. Freeman further explained that priority voting was accorded to the elderly and persons with disabilities.

Speaking on a range of issues, the NERG chair, told journalists that polls opened on time.

“Opening procedures as outlined by law complied with abs most of the polling stations staff were present.

The majority of the polling stations were easily accessible and polling officials and party agents present carry out their duties,” he added.

According to the joint report, all required election materials were available and security personnel and party agents were visible in all the polling stations.

However, it was observed that the media personnel were absent in most of the polling stations at the time of the opening, the report said.