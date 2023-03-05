More than 8000 Gambian migrants are on full-time employment in southwest Germany, says GRA PRO

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Zaharia Sowe alias Zakz, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of The Gambia Refugees Association (GRA), has disclosed that more than eight thousand Gambian migrants are on full-time employment in Southwest Germany.

Speaking to The Fatu Network, Zakz revealed that 15,780 Gambian migrants are living in the southwest region of Baternwirdenburg Germany.

“Eight thousand seven hundred and seventy (8,770) are working on full-time employment.

“One hundred and sixty (160) migrants are studying in different fields in Germany. One hundred and thirty (130) are males while thirty (30) are females,” he explained.

According to him, the migrants are studying electrical installation, automatic, construction, health, nursing, plumbing, painting and designing, welding, agriculture, logistic work, and bakery among others.

Asked about how the situation of the Gambian migrants in Germany, he responded: “the cooperation of the German government is better. We have difficulties with The Gambian government because they are showing less concerned about us”.

“The German government has allowed the Gambian government, but they failed to utilize it to come up with a policy that will be a win-win situation for all,” he added.

He applauded Honorable Sedona Jatta who he said made a very good deliberation on the issues of Gambia during their visit to Germany.

“Honorable Jatta asked the German government to create opportunities for the youths to stay, learn skills, and regularize their status.

This opportunity after Hon. Sedia Jatta’s deliberation was given to Gambia to come up with a master plan so the two countries can work together,” Zakz narrated.

He blamed the government for not utilizing the opportunity for its citizens. This, he added, has made their work a bit difficult.

Meanwhile, Omar Jatta the association assistant chairman said the Gambia government has fewer concerns for its citizens who are in foreign countries.

Mr. Jatta told The Fatu Network that anytime the government is asked about migration and refugee issues, their response is always not good.

“I don’t think a government should respond like that. They will say if we don’t want to cooperate for its undocumented migrants to be deported, the EU will suspend the country and that will lead to difficulties for the country to get rice.

“The government is not prepared and the reason they rejected the deportation of migrants in the previous years is not their choice.

“We put more pressure so they have no option but to act because deportation will undermine the security of the country,” reiterated.