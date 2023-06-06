MoH begins round 10 COVID-19 vaccination campaign

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh



The Ministry of Health, in its drive to get about 70% of the country’s population fully vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus, has Tuesday, May 6, kickstarted the tenth (10th) round of its nationwide coronavirus vaccination campaign.

Speaking to journalists ahead of the vaccination campaign, Michael Manga Mendy, the Acting Director of the Health Promotion and Education Directorate at the Ministry of Health, revealed that only 21.4% out of the targeted 70% of the population has so far been vaccinated against the virus since March of 2021.

“The vaccines are very good, and they are meant to protect the public from infection. People should get the vaccine so that they can be fully immunized,” he said.

Since March 2021, the Ministry of Health has conducted nine rounds of a nationwide coronavirus vaccination campaign.

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t reach the target of 70% of the population. We want to make sure that people are protected from the COVID-19 virus,” he added.

The Acting Director of Health Promotion expressed optimism that round ten of the vaccination campaign will have a larger turnout, saying they will continue to engage people on the significance of taking the jabs.

He added that the coverage is still low and that the ministry will continue to be sensitive to the public about the importance of the vaccine.

“There is a lot of misinformation about the vaccines but what I can tell you is that they are safe, and they are protective.”

Round ten of the vaccination campaign is expected to last for four days, according to officials at the Ministry of Health.

Mr. Mendy further mentioned that rounds seven and eight witnessed a large vaccination turnout compared to other rounds when the misconceptions were high.

Mbye Njie, Deputy Program Manager of the Expanded Program on Immunization, also emphasized the importance of the vaccines and why people should take them even though the coronavirus regulations have been relaxed.

“Vaccines are to prevent and protect people from getting infections. The measures have been relaxed but the virus is still with us and is like any other disease, but we still need to be vaccinated,” he explained.

Mr. Njie added that health officials will be in health facilities while others will be moving from house to house to vaccinate people across the country.

He noted that they have mobilizers who will be canvassing people to go and get the vaccine.

“The vaccination teams will try everything possible to get closer to the people who need the vaccine.

They will be at health facilities, ‘bantabas’, crossing points, schools, and other public gathering places,” he added.

According to the Ministry of Health officials, they will be rolling out vaccines such as Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Sinopharm respectively.

Mr. Njie emphasized that the vaccine’s durability last between 6-9 months and that people should take the jabs after it expires.

He also called on the people who are fully vaccinated to get the boosters so that they can be fully protected from the coronavirus.

Round ten of the vaccine campaign target people from 12 years old and above according to the ministry.