Ministry of Transport Senior Planner Wins Int’l Award

0
- Advertisement -

By: Lamin Njie

Assistant Information Officer

- Advertisement -

Ministry of Transport

Mr. Sulayman Gaye, a Senior Planner, under the Directorate of Planning, of the Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure, has been named among the top 10 best winners of an alumni award contest called “Tell us Your Story,” organized by The Singapore Cooperation Programme (SCP), established in 1992 to share Singapore’s development experiences with government officials from 180 countries, territories and inter-governmental organizations.

Mr. Sulayman Gaye, Senior Planner, Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure

The SCP is managed by the Technical Cooperation Directorate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Singapore. In May 2022, the SCP celebrated 30 years of existence and as part of the celebrations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Singapore contacted all the alumni of the SCP from the 180 countries and territories they cooperate with, to participate in the contest.

- Advertisement -

In this contest, alumni members were called to write a thesis about their experiences with the SCP and how those experiences shaped their professional development the in context of the public policy environment they operate under.

Mr. Sulayman Gaye was among those called to participate in the contest as an alumni member having been trained in Singapore in 2014.

As a winner of this contest, Mr. Gaye is currently in Singapore to attend the “Futures for Public Policy” Executive Programme from the 13 to 16 September 2022, to be held at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy (LKYSPP), of The National University of Singapore

 

- Advertisement -

 

 

 

 

 

Previous articleThe Gambia’s Road Transport Nightmare

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions