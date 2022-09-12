Ministry of Transport Senior Planner Wins Int’l Award

- Advertisement -

By: Lamin Njie

Assistant Information Officer

Ministry of Transport

Mr. Sulayman Gaye, a Senior Planner, under the Directorate of Planning, of the Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure, has been named among the top 10 best winners of an alumni award contest called “Tell us Your Story,” organized by The Singapore Cooperation Programme (SCP), established in 1992 to share Singapore’s development experiences with government officials from 180 countries, territories and inter-governmental organizations.

Mr. Sulayman Gaye, Senior Planner, Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure

The SCP is managed by the Technical Cooperation Directorate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Singapore. In May 2022, the SCP celebrated 30 years of existence and as part of the celebrations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Singapore contacted all the alumni of the SCP from the 180 countries and territories they cooperate with, to participate in the contest.

In this contest, alumni members were called to write a thesis about their experiences with the SCP and how those experiences shaped their professional development the in context of the public policy environment they operate under.

Mr. Sulayman Gaye was among those called to participate in the contest as an alumni member having been trained in Singapore in 2014.

As a winner of this contest, Mr. Gaye is currently in Singapore to attend the “Futures for Public Policy” Executive Programme from the 13 to 16 September 2022, to be held at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy (LKYSPP), of The National University of Singapore