Minister Of Youths & Sports Endorses GFF Presidential Debate

Hon. Bakary Y. Badjie, Minister of Youths and Sport, yesterday met with organizers of the highly anticipated GFF presidential debate who were in his office to discuss their plans in organizing the debate as well as seek the Ministry’s blessings and endorsement.

The GFF Presidential Debate will be the first of its kind organized by the Commission on Political Debates. The debate is aimed at promoting issue-based political debates and the culture of debates in The Gambia.

The debate, scheduled to take place on the 13th August, 2022 will bring together Football stakeholders, the voting delegates and Gambians all over the world to watch it live.

The Minister has endorsed the debates and assured the organizers that MOYS will assist in the implementation of this activity to the best of their capabilities.

The CPD is happy to bring this debate to all Gambians with our media partners, Paradise TV, GRTS, Block TV, Eye Africa TV, Star TV and The Fatu Network.

