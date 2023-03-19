Minister of Higher Education: ‘Gambia must develop, and it must be developed by her own people and on education and research’

122
- Advertisement -

By: Ousman Saidykhan

Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology, Prof. Pierre Gomez, has said the Gambia must be developed through a fit-for-purpose education, noting that development must be championed by Gambians themselves.

- Advertisement -

Prof. Pierre Gomez was speaking at the closing of a 10-day research methodologies and project writing training for over 30 Gambians over the week.

“Gambia must develop, and it must be developed by her own people and on education and research.

“Education cannot be as usual. Education must be fit for purpose. Education must respond to the needs and aspirations of the youths of this country,” said the Higher Education Minister.

The minister believes the training of 30 Gambians would create a critical mass of researchers within the public sector who will in turn share what they learnt with others.

- Advertisement -

“This is something that is very, very important. It is coming at a time when the Gambia is working on its transformation agenda on higher education,” Minister Gomez said.

The Gambia has been at the periphery since independence looking, but it is high time they moved to the centre of development, Prof. Gomez said.

He added: “And the youth of this country need skills. So, the research needs to inform policymakers so that we can come up with strategies and activities that will engage the youths now come up with sustainable development.

“Investing in research is what will change the development trajectory of this country.”

Previous articleThe Gambia should not follow Saudi for moonsighting
Next articleRegretful Cruise Ship guarantor ‘in crazy situation’ as guaranteer absconded onboard in America

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions