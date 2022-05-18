Military Drone Shot By Senegalese Forces Injures Six People In Foni

- Advertisement -

Six people have been reportedly wounded after Senegalese Forces, believed to be stationed in Cassamance, reportedly shot a military drone in The Gambian territory, The Fatu Network can authoritatively report.

The victims at the time of gathering the report were hospitalized at the Bwiam General Hospital in the Foni Kansala District of the West Coast Region receiving medical attention.

The Fatu Network has been reliably informed that the victims are from Jakin Village in the Foni Bintang District of the WCR.

Almameh Gibba, the National Assembly Member for Foni Kansala who was contacted for comments confirmed the development, saying: “All the six individuals are from Jikin village and they are currently being transported to Ndemban Clinic for further medical attention,” he said

Narrating how the incident happened, Gibba further added: “We understand that the boys were in the bush to fetch firewood when the Senegalese forces reportedly fired a drone which resulted to their injuries.”

“I have called my follow national assembly members in the entire Foni districts and we are going to the hospital to ascertain what went wrong.”

The spokesperson of The Gambia Armed Forces couldn’t be reached for comments at the time of going to press.