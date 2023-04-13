Meet the distinguished ladies and gentlemen on the Heroes Awards Committee

- Advertisement -

The Fatu Network 2023 Heroes Award will take place on May 13.

A five-member-award committee has been constituted with distinguished men and women tasked with executing free, fair judgement in recognising exemplary Gambians. It must be noted, however, that this committee and The Fatu Network are totally independent of each other, and The Fatu Network cannot make any decision as to who should be chosen for the award.

- Advertisement -

Here are the names and profiles of all the members of the committee:

Muhammed L Saidykhan

Muhammed L Saidykhan is a seasoned and self-motivated Communications and Development Officer with over 8 years of professional experience. He has worked with renowned organizations at both regional and national levels as a Programs and Project officer and served as the PRO for the Regional Youth Committee of Central River Region for 4 years.

For the last 5 years, Saidykhan has been advocating for equal opportunities, empowering, and engaging rural young people in rural Gambia. He has contributed to several projects for organizations such as the National Youth Council, Youth Empowerment Project, and United Purpose, all aimed at serving young people.

- Advertisement -

Currently, Saidykhan holds several positions including Media Assistant for the Gambia National Olympic Committee, Press Officer for the Gambia Volleyball Federation, and member of the Press Working Group for the Confederation of African Volleyball.

Ousman Sonko

Ousman Sonko is a highly experienced and passionate development practitioner with over 22 years of experience in adult training, mentoring, and coaching. His passion lies in gender, community, and rural development, entrepreneurship, and livelihood skills development.

Currently, he serves as the Principal Trainer at the Rural Development Institute and is the founder of Managers’ Prescription Consultancy Services – a specialized firm in grassroots capacity development, governance, entrepreneurship, agricultural value-chain development, business advisory services, project management training and evaluation, gender training, financial management, mentorship, coaching, and supervision.

- Advertisement -

From May 2014 to February 2023, he served as the Vice-Principal and Senior Lecturer at the Rural Development Institute, Department of Community Development, Mansakonko Lower River Region. Prior to that, he was the Assistant Community Development Officer at Kanifing Municipality from January 2012 to April 2014. He has also worked as a Community Development Assistant at the Department of Community Development from 2006 to 2014 and as a Credit and Savings Assistant at Gambia Women Finance Association (GAWFA) from 2002 to 2005.

Ousman has a strong background in project proposal writing, project management, agricultural value-chain development, business planning, and investment development skills. He is skilled in partnership and networking, human development especially women and youth, social science research, financial management, governance, organizational development, curriculum research and development, and content preparation and delivery. His passion lies in youth and women empowerment through livelihood skills development and entrepreneurship.

Mariyann Garmi Jabang Secka

Matiyann Garmi Jabang Secka is a highly accomplished and dedicated professional with a strong track record in promoting gender equality and women empowerment. She currently serves as the Director of Gender Equality and Women Empowerment at the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Welfare of The Gambia.

Mariyann’s academic background is equally impressive, holding a Master’s Degree in Gender and Development from the University of Sussex, United Kingdom and a B.A. Honours Double Majors in Women & Gender Studies and Political Science from the University of Toronto, Canada. Her academic achievements have been recognized internationally, as she is a recipient of President Obama’s Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders (2017) and the Chevening UK Government Scholarship (2018), as well as a Canadian Ontario Scholar recipient in 2008.

With her extensive knowledge and expertise in women and gender studies, political science, and development, Mariyann has become a prominent figure in the promotion of gender equality and women empowerment, both nationally and internationally. Her dedication and commitment to her work have made her an inspiration to many in The Gambia and beyond.

MamaLinguere Sarr

MamaLinguere Sarr is a dynamic and experienced Human Resources (HR) specialist with a strong passion for advocating against Gender-based violence and promoting the rights of women and children. With over 20 years of experience in HR and Communications, MamaLinguere is a renowned social activist and leading figure in The Gambia.

Currently residing in Gothenburg, Sweden, MamaLinguere works as a People Business Partner Coordinator for a Global MedTech company. Her professional career in The Gambia includes key roles at The Social Development Fund, and Medical Research Council (MRC, The Gambia) where she was promoted to Deputy HR Manager and funded to pursue her Master’s in Strategic Human Resources Management at the Nottingham Trent University in the UK. MamaLinguere has also worked with Social Security Housing Finance Corporation (SSHFC) and has consulted with various institutions in The Gambia and abroad, where she provided training and recruitment solutions, and developed HR policies.

In her spare time, MamaLinguere enjoys quality moments with her children and unwinds by taking long walks on the beach. Her exceptional leadership skills and professional expertise make her a highly respected HR specialist and social activist both locally and internationally.

Fatou Amirah Mambouray

Fatou Amirah Mambouray was raised between the Washington, D.C. area and The Gambia which played a major role in shaping her vision and mission for the part she wishes to play in contributing to development.

Solution-oriented and eager to expand her insight as well as experience, she pursued her degree in International Relations and Development in London… further specializing in Sustainable Development. Now, after considerable and diverse work experiences with the likes of the International Committee of the Red Cross as well as The Fatu Network, Fatou Amirah is a budding entrepreneur in the industries of Beauty and Environment and is also a Civil Servant working for the Government of the Gambia.

Her core mandate is governed by her determination to contribute to Africa’s ‘Brain Gain’ in whichever capacity she possesses skills.