MC Cham resigns amid row over alleged endorsement of Senegalese opposition presidential candidate

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

MC Cham Jnr, the campaign manager of the Gambia Democratic Party (GDC), has resigned from the party amid a row over his alleged endorsement of Senegalese opposition politician Ousmane Sonko, a claim he refuted.

In a letter shared with The Fatu Network dated 16th March 2023, Mr Cham notified the party’s administrative secretary of his decision to leave the party, relinquishing all his duties as the National Campaign Manager of the party in the process.

In what seems like a fuss over the open press release by the party publicly disassociating itself from an alleged statement by MC Cham in endorsing Ousman Sonko, the former campaign manager said that his resignation from the party is personal.

“I write to officially inform you that I have resigned from the Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) party, effective today, 16th March 2023.

Henceforth, I have also given up on all my duties and responsibilities as the National Campaign Manager of GDC.

The reason for this decision is personal, and I thank the entire GDC party for the collaboration and support we shared since its inception in 2016.”

