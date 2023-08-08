MC Cham Jrn: ‘The few that are criticizing me now never supported Mayor Bensouda’ – New KMC councillor fires back at critics

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

After being sworn in as a nominated councillor for the Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC), Momodou MC Cham Jnr has faced criticism for recently joining the opposition United Democratic Party (UDP) and receiving a nomination. However, he has responded to his critics with a strong rebuttal.

- Advertisement -

During a recent interview with King FM radio, the politician responded to critics regarding his decision to join the UDP and made the following remarks.

“I thanked the leadership of the UDP and the supporters for welcoming me. This is huge for me because of the love they show me.

“The few that are criticizing me now never supported Mayor Bensouda. They never wrote on their Facebook wall or released audio asking people to vote for Bensouda. They are just coming out today because we are nominated,” he said.

MC Cham has clarified that he did not actively pursue the position. Instead, it was given to him by Mayor Bensouda as a recognition of his dedication to the growth and progress of KM.

- Advertisement -

Cham claimed that the few people who are criticizing him at UDP never wanted Bensouda to win the mayoral election.

“Why didn’t they come and criticize me and Nenneh when we were helping Bensouda and other UDP candidates during the election process? They were all silenced,” he stated.

MC Cham Jr stated that their nomination for councillorship should not be problematic if Bensouda deems it necessary to collaborate with them.

The politician, who was praised for his contribution to Bensouda’s re-election, stated that as Gambians, they are capable of holding any position.

- Advertisement -

He vowed to work with the UDP to move the party’s agenda, saying he will also focus on helping to eradicate the misconception people have about the UDP such as tribalism.