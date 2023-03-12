MC Cham Jr: ‘This is a Banjul commission because the panellists are all Banjulians’

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Momodou MC Cham Junior, the campaign manager of Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC), has described the commission of inquiry set up to look into the conduct of local governments and related matters as a “Banjul commission”, saying all the panellists are from Banjul.

He made these remarks on Friday in a popular weekly show at The Fatu Network dub ‘Gis Gis’, hosted by Ansu Jack which focuses on current affairs.

MC Cham, who was serving as a panellist on the show alongside several others, expressed optimism that the commissioners taking charge of the commission of inquiry will not be objective as expected.

When asked about his opinion on the commission of inquiry, he responded “this is a Banjul commission because the panellists are all Banjulians.”

He added that he has never objected to any commission of inquiry but he questioned the impartiality of the commissioners hence most of them have a political connection with the president and his party.

“Oreme Joiner was a co-opted member of the National People’s Party (NPP) and the evidence is clear. Hon. Alhagie Sillah has been active in campaigning for the NPP in the run-up to the 2021 presidential election and also campaign for the NPP candidates in the April 9 Parliamentary election,” he said.

Meanwhile, other panellists in the show have not given any suspicious opinion on the commission of inquiry. “I don’t have anything to say about the commissioners until they finish their investigations, panellist Kemesseng Sanneh alias Kexx Sanneh said, adding that the constitution has not prohibited a party supporter or member from taking part in a commission of inquiry.”

“They are Gambians, and they have the right to be in a commission. Let’s give them the time and wait for the outcome.”

For his part, Dodou Jah, a strong APRC executive member who is an active panellist in the popular show, said he is optimistic that the commissioners will deliver to the expectations of the public.

“I don’t think their political connection should jeopardize their professionalism. People can have different views on a matter but what is important is that the president is given the power by the law. I only have issues when someone acts outside the law,” he opted.