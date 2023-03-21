MC Cham Jr: ‘Gambians should observe 1 minute of crying because…’

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Former opposition Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) campaign manager Momodou MC Cham Junior has called on Gambians to observe a minute of crying because President Adama Barrow “cannot differentiate between opinion and evidence,” noting that the president is trying to discredit the audit report because “most corruption scandals are recorded” at his office.

- Advertisement -

He was speaking to Senn FM radio on President Barrow’s recent interview with Star TV where he told journalist Malick Jones that audit reports are opinions and that auditors can be biased.

“People should not blame the President because he cannot differentiate between opinion and evidence. Gambians should observe one minute of crying,” he suggested.

The former GDC campaign manager added that the president is trying to downplay the reports of the auditor general because his office is implicated.

“Most of the corruption scandals are recorded at the office of the president.

- Advertisement -

“This is why the president wants to discredit the audit reports by saying the audit reports are opinions and the auditors can be biased,” he added.

The young politician stressed that audit reports are backed by evidence, not just mere opinions.

“I think the National Assembly should close the National Audit Office because you cannot establish an office that is not trusted by the government while paying them salaries and all allowances.

“Then what are we expecting from the audit office? If the auditors make their auditing, they will present their reports to the president who should give the reports to the police for investigation,” he said.

- Advertisement -

According to him, President Barrow has legalized corruption in the country, and he is indirectly telling civil servants that they can use public funds anyhow.

“It means anyone can now steal public funds and nothing will come out of it. He should have championed the fight to end corruption in the country,” he ended.