MC Cham Jr dismisses new voter registration rumours

622
- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Momodou MC Cham Junior, the former campaign manager of the opposition Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC), has dismissed rumours of new voter registration in Banjul and urged the electorates to go out in large numbers to vote for their candidates in the forthcoming local government elections scheduled for 15th April and 20th May 2023.

- Advertisement -

“I heard an audio circulating on social media that the IEC is registering new people in Banjul to vote in the coming local government election. I want to tell Gambians that new voter registration cannot take place but voter replacement. People have the voter registration list, and the National Assembly is also having it,” he explained.

“The voters that were used for the presidential election and national assembly elections will continue for the local government election. So, there cannot be any new voter registration,” he added.

According to the young politician, the rumour is circulated to create doubts in people’s minds so that many will feel it’s not worth it for them to vote.

“If this happens, the National People’s Party (NPP) will have the chance to win all the seats. National Assembly elections and local government elections are different from the presidential election. Those who go in numbers to vote for their candidates will win the election,” he emphasized.

- Advertisement -

Mc Cham Jr further urged the electorates not to allow anyone to make them believe there is new voter registration. This, he said, is just propaganda to mislead the public from going to vote because they will believe that voting is not necessary as the candidates for the incumbent are going to win.

He emphasized that what is possible is a replacement of voter cards for those who lost their voter ID cards due to several incidents not a registration of new voter cards.

Previous articleDid You Know That Bleaching Your Skin Is A Crime?
Next articleThis is in response to a Weekend Edition Sunday story on NPR Story on March 25, 2023

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions