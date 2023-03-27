MC Cham Jr dismisses new voter registration rumours

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Momodou MC Cham Junior, the former campaign manager of the opposition Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC), has dismissed rumours of new voter registration in Banjul and urged the electorates to go out in large numbers to vote for their candidates in the forthcoming local government elections scheduled for 15th April and 20th May 2023.

- Advertisement -

“I heard an audio circulating on social media that the IEC is registering new people in Banjul to vote in the coming local government election. I want to tell Gambians that new voter registration cannot take place but voter replacement. People have the voter registration list, and the National Assembly is also having it,” he explained.

“The voters that were used for the presidential election and national assembly elections will continue for the local government election. So, there cannot be any new voter registration,” he added.

According to the young politician, the rumour is circulated to create doubts in people’s minds so that many will feel it’s not worth it for them to vote.

“If this happens, the National People’s Party (NPP) will have the chance to win all the seats. National Assembly elections and local government elections are different from the presidential election. Those who go in numbers to vote for their candidates will win the election,” he emphasized.

- Advertisement -

Mc Cham Jr further urged the electorates not to allow anyone to make them believe there is new voter registration. This, he said, is just propaganda to mislead the public from going to vote because they will believe that voting is not necessary as the candidates for the incumbent are going to win.

He emphasized that what is possible is a replacement of voter cards for those who lost their voter ID cards due to several incidents not a registration of new voter cards.