Manding Warriors Intensify Campaign Against Insult On Social Media, Political Platforms

By: Modou Touray

Frustrated by the continuous acts of insults directed at dignified personalities, communities and ethnic groups, Manding Warriors, a civil society organization that is currently embarking on a campaign to denounce insults and other forms of indecent expressions, has tasked the National Assembly to enact legislations specifically to prosecute offenders.

The group justified that insults based on hatred could endanger the peace, stability and peaceful co-existence of the society and could further trigger political, civil and ethnic violence.

Speaking exclusively to The Fatu Network, the National Coordinator of Manding Warriors Mr Mamina Fadera said his association challenges itself to mount a nationwide dialogue with the citizenry to avoid all forms of indecent verbal attacks including aggravated insults.

“We are not a political group and we do not allow anyone in our various WhatsApp platforms to talk about party politics or insult people. We strongly denounce insult, and we hereby appeal to all Gambians and residents of the country to refrain from it,” Mr Fadera stated.

He however expressed dismay over people’s acts of demoralizing others.

“Dispute the obstacles, we seem to register significant improvement in reducing insults especially on social media. We will not relent in vigorous engagements at the grassroots,” he noted.

The Manding Warriors according to Mamina Fadera is anchored on the principles of respect for all persons regardless of social status and ethnicity.

“We are purposely established and registered as a legal association to promote the diminishing traditions and cultural values of the Manding people. Key values of society are fading and need to be revitalized for the young and the future generations.”

The group believe they cannot physically fight perpetrators of insults towards persons and tribes but shall be persistent to maturely engage people to change their attitudes towards one another and ethnic groups.

According to Mamina Fadera, the Manding Warriors denounce individuals claiming to represent them in visiting the President.

“We do not give any mandate to anyone to represent us at State House. This is misleading information and should be treated as fake,” he stressed.

Mr Bakemo Ceesay, assistant public relations officer of Manding Warriors, said no decent community will embrace insults, noting that it doesn’t conform with religious and traditional norms.

“The Gambia is a small country and we are all related in one way or the other. We are a genuine body to partake in the betterment of our society,” Ceesay explained.

With a zeal for national development through alternative initiatives, the Manding Warriors also distant themselves from tribalism despite its membership being centred on Manding ethnicity. They claim to display and cherish their ethnic and cultural identity.