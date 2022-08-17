Man in court Over Alleged Breaking of Tricycle Windscreen Valued at D7,000

By: Ousman Saidykhan

One Ebou Ceesay has been arraigned at the Kanifing Magistrate Court for allegedly breaking “wilfully” the front windscreen of a tricycle (tuk tuk) earlier this month in Bakoteh.

With the registration number BJL 1041C, the tricycle in question, being the property of one Kali Ceesay, is said to be valued at D7,500.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge, saying he did not do it willfully as indicated in the charge sheet.

“I broke the windscreen because he (the owner of the tricycle) had trespassed. He crossed the no-parking area and was speeding. I had to stop him,” the accused said as the charge was read to him.

The accused, Ebou Ceesay, is charged with malicious injury to property which is an offence under section 312 of the Criminal Code of the Gambia.

If found guilty as charged, the accused person may be sentenced to up to 2 years in prison.

The case was adjourned to the 30th of August 2022. He is also granted bail of D10,000 and a Gambian surety.

 

