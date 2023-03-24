Man expresses anger over negligence of healthcare professionals, drivers

720
- Advertisement -

One Alpha Bah, a resident of Banjulinding has expressed concern over what he refers to as the “negligence” of drivers on the road as well as nurses and doctors in hospitals, a behaviour he said pisses him off.

The 30-year-old was giving an account of a recent incident that happened in Lamin, on 21 March 2023 where he volunteered to escort to the hospital a bleeding man who got hit by a car.

- Advertisement -

“With the victim bleeding from his mouth, they needed an escort to the hospital but the traffic officer on duty was engaged in another accident case at Abuko. So, I volunteered to escort him to save his life or try saving his life,” Bah told this medium.

While on the ambulance going to Kanifing Hospital from Banjulinding Clinic, the young man said he was angered by the drivers who paid deaf ears to the ambulance.

“The ambulance’s siren was on but the drivers were ignoring us as if they didn’t hear the siren at all. What really pissed me off, was one driver that we passed at Abuko on his phone – on the fast lane.

“The siren was on, but this guy did not even notice us. The ambulance has to drive him. I was pissed and the ambulance driver told me that was the least of his encounters on the highway,” he said.

- Advertisement -

The “negligence” of nurses and doctors at the hospital is another thing Alpha Bah is so much concerned about. He believes that alone can worsen the conditions of emergency patients.

“Just when we arrived at kanifing hospital with an emergency victim, [there were] one doctor and four nurses, [but] none of them could attend to this dying man for more than 30 minutes. I was on my toes wiping his blood from his mouth, so he does not choke to death,” Alpha Bah said.

According to him, the nurses were doing “absolutely nothing but taking notes of God knows what”.

“I said to myself something has to be done. I don’t know exactly how to change things, but I will start from somewhere,” Alpha, who says he is concerned about the safety of everyone said.

- Advertisement -

For Alpha, respect for the siren of an ambulance is the safety of everyone; and negligence of emergency patients by nurses and doctors has the potential of affecting everyone.

Previous articleSports administrator calls for scouting opportunities for Gambian players
Next articleShijingshan District: A cultural heritage and advanced technology hub

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions