Man Arraigned for Allegedly Issuing False Cheque For D104,900

156
- Advertisement -

By: Ousman Saidykhan

One Saja Camara has been arraigned at the Kanifing Magistrate Court over his alleged issuance of a false Ecobank cheque for D104,900 to one Mariama Touray, an employee at Isa Travel Agency.

- Advertisement -

The incident allegedly occurred on November 19th last year when the accused allegedly issued the cheque bearing the name of Win Win Oils Gambia Limited with Account Number: 6258006107.

The money was allegedly the payment of a ticket prepared for the accused who was helping Mariama Kebbeh to travel to England.

Saja pleaded not guilty.

The first witness and complainant, Mariama Touray narrated that Isa Travel Agency used to work with the accused’s company but the ticked saga was personal.

- Advertisement -

She told the court that the accused was getting the ticket for One Mariama Kebbeh who needed to travel by the 6th of November 2021.

“He (the accused) linked me with Mariama’s brother whom I told the ticket is expensive. I told him it is D104,900. He said that would not be a problem. They wanted her to go on the 6th. The ticket was issued on the 5th of November 2022,” the witness narrated.

The witness continued that he called the accused a week after the ticket was issued for the payment of the money but the accused said they were working on it.

“He brought an Ecobank cheque on the 19th for an amount of D104,900. We took the cheque to the bank but it bounced. The Bank told us to contact the accused. I called him (the accused). He asked me to give him time for them to work on it,” she narrated.

- Advertisement -

Mariama Touray testified that whenever they went to the bank, they were told there was no money. She narrated, ending up reporting the accused to the fraud squad.

“When my office said they would suspend me, I texted the accused on WhatsApp. He said he would pay before my suspension.

“A month after my suspension, he called me to tell me he had D50,000 which I told him to deposit at the office,” she told the court.

The witness said she contacted her brother two weeks before her suspension ended for him to help pay the balance for her, which is D54,900. She said she would have been sacked if she had not done that.

“Even after that, he (the accused) has not paid the money,” Mariama Touray told the court.

The accused was asked if he would cross-examine the witness. He told the court he would need legal representation.

The matter was adjourned till September 1st 2022. The accused was granted bail in the sum of D120,000 or two Gambian sureties.

Previous articleTHE ULTIMATE RESULT

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions