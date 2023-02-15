Man accused of selling company’s vehicle on the run with D1.4m

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Abass F Sonko, who works for Expert Farming and Investment has reported one Modou Bojang, a native of Kanilai Village, Foni Kansala District for allegedly absconding with D1.4 million – the proceeds from the sale of his [Abass] company’s vehicle.

- Advertisement -

Speaking to The Fatu Network, Abass F Sonko said Modou (the alleged car absconder) was a taxi driver, voucher seller, imam and car dealer.

Last month, Modou allegedly sold a brand-new Mitsubishi L200 pickup belonging to Expert Farming and Investment, a youth project that focuses on farming activities.

“Since he sold the vehicle, he fled the country to avoid punishment,” Abass said.

He said Modou was a trusted family member with some expertise in the automobile dealership industry, adding that he was seen as a pious individual who was held in high esteem in his society.

- Advertisement -

Modou sells vehicles for different people from which he receives commission. He sold our company’s vehicle and escaped with the money,” Abass alleged.

According to him, Modou was involved in a scandal of more than D80,000 from his previous dealings with the company’s money.

“He deceived people and abused his position of trust to acquire access to critical vehicle papers. He sold the vehicle for less than its value. A portion of the money was placed into his wife’s bank account, but the authorities retrieved it,” he explained.

However, Abass said they suspected that Modou is hiding either in neighbouring Senegal or Mauritania, Tunisia or Morocco, noting that they will not relent in ensuring he is apprehended.

- Advertisement -

“The family and management of the Expert Farm and Investment have committed to working together with authorities to recover the stolen monies and ensure that Bojang is held accountable for his crimes,” he added.

The Fatu Network made efforts to reach out to Modou to get his side of the story but was not reachable at the time.