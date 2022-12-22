Mamadou Bah (2) calls coup attempt “senseless act” that can’t be justified 

- Advertisement -

2021 presidential aspirant Mamadou Bah (2) has in strong terms condemned the reported coup attempt to oust the democratically elected government of President Adama Barrow.

Mr. Bah (2) called the coup attempt a “senseless act” that cannot be justified by any cause.

“I am gravely concerned by and strongly condemn unconstitutional changes of government in any form under any circumstances. I am saddened to hear of the recently planned coup by a few members of our security forces. No cause can justify such senseless act in current world situations,” he stated.

The 2021 presidential aspirant condemned the move and called on politicians and communities to do same.

“I strongly urge all communities and politicians to reject all forms of unconstitutional changes of government in our motherland The Gambia. With our young growing democratic and freedom of association, I condemn in the strongest terms and concrete actions any military coup and I am calling on the military that President was elected by the Gambians under a democratic ticket therefore he must complete his term.”

According to official government statements, some arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

The regional bloc Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has made similar condemnation of the coup attempt, noting that it stands with President Barrow government.

“ECOWAS Commission strongly condemns the attempt to overthrow the democratically elected government of the Gambia and underscores ECOWAS’ total rejection of all unconstitutional change of government in any Member State. ECOWAS Commission stands firmly by the democratically elected government of the Gambia and once again reiterated its total condemnation of the attempted coup plot,’’ the regional bloc said in a statement.