Mamadi Kurang questions government’s refusal to disclose buyers of Jammeh’s assets 

769
Alhaji Mamadi Kurang
- Advertisement -

By: Sarjo Brito

Economist and former Janneh Commission Secretary, Alhaji Mamadi Kurang, said the government’s refusal to publish the names of individuals who bought Jammeh’s assets signals a lack of transparency in Barrow’s government, adding that the refusal of full disclosure of the buyers is not in line with the principles of the right to information.

- Advertisement -

The Minister of Justice Dawda A. Jallow told lawmakers that full disclosure of the buyers of the former President’s assets could infringe on their privacy. The sale of some of Jammeh’s assets has been shrouded in mystery following rumours that some of the assets were acquired at cheap prices by some ministers and private individuals.

Mamadi Kurang, who made headlines in 2018 following his 7-page petition accusing the lead Counsel of the Janneh Commission Amie Bensouda of dodgy attempts to negotiate the sale of Jammeh’s lands and luxurious cars and demanding her resignation, said he has been vindicated on his assertion that the commission that was tasked to investigate and sell Jammeh’s assets was conflicted from the get-go.

‘’I feel the government is probably more worried about the prevalence of conflicts of interest in the Asset deals than protecting privacy. It is highly likely that persons connected to the investigations and top officials bought assets without due process. The Commission was advocating for open auctions to sell Jammeh’s assets. In an open auction, the buyers are in public; so why not make the list available? Did some buyers emerge behind the scenes? We know the Janneh commission had conflicts of interest issues even while it was active, and I will not rule out the fact that these conflicts of interest issues spilled over onto the implementation stage and during the sale of the assets,’’ Kurang said

Meanwhile, over 1 billion dalasis has been realized from the sale of 44 assets belonging to former President Jammeh and his close associates, according to Justice Minister Dawda Jallow.

Previous articleCommencement of Prof. Kwame Karikari Fact-Checking Fellowship 2022/2023
Next articleKumba Sinyan murder trial: ‘She told me she killed her boyfriend’, witness testifies

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions