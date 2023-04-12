Majority of Gambians convinced of govt’s commitment to implement TRRC recommendations

By: Ousman Saidykhan

Fifty-five (55%) of Gambians have agreed that the government has shown a strong commitment to implement the recommendations of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC), the Afrobarometer survey reveals.

Thirty-three per cent (33%) of Gambians disagree or strongly disagree while twelve per cent (12%) either refused or said they don’t know when asked, the survey report says.

According to the survey, a large number of Gambians (76%) say the country should reconcile and move on since the commission has completed its work.

“At the same time, the majority calling for the prosecution of perpetrators of crimes and human rights abuses during President Yahya Jammeh’s regime continues to grow. A slim majority also continue to demand the extradition of Jammeh to face prosecution, though that proportion has weakened,” the survey indicates.

The government has accepted in its white paper almost all the TRRC recommendations. It has also approved NHRC to monitor the implementation process and make recommendations to the government on better implementation as recommended by TRRC.

The NHRC has since set up Stakeholder-Monitoring Committee (SMC) on the TRRC recommendations.

Afrobarometer is a research network that provides data on African experiences and evaluations of democracy, governance, and quality of life.

