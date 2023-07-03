Madi Jobarteh: ‘Failure to hold Abba Sanyang accountable would be tantamount to selective justice’

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

- Advertisement -

Human rights activist Madi Jobarteh has called on President Adama Barrow to either hold the resigned minister of lands and local governments, Abba Sanyang, accountable since his government “has expressed quite explicitly that there was a contravention” or release and free Dr. Bamba Banja, who is serving 2 years for corruption.

Madi was reacting to the minister’s resignation which was accepted by President Adama Barrow last week.

The human rights activist said President Adama Barrow has to inform citizens about the contravention committed by the minister.

“It is not enough to accept his resignation which is a good move. But beyond accepting the resignation, the President should also ensure accountability since the State House has expressed quite explicitly that there was a contravention.

- Advertisement -

“Failure to hold Abba Sanyang accountable would be tantamount to selective justice in which case Dr. Bamba Banja who is now serving 2 years for corruption should be released and freed,” he added.

Mr. Jobarteh further mentioned that citizens need to know what the contravention was as mentioned in the resignation acceptance letter from the President’s office.

“There cannot be accountability without transparency. Failure to hold Abba Sanyang accountable will be a dereliction of duty by the President since he holds the primary responsibility to enforce the law,” he emphasized.

For Madi, any public official who breaks the law must be held accountable and the president has to ensure that happens.

- Advertisement -

“Otherwise, his (Barrow) claim that he is committed to fighting corruption is a farce.

“The president must be reminded that selective justice is in itself corruption, and this is what will be the case if Abba Sanyang is not made to answer for the contravention he committed. History is recording,” Madi told The Fatu Network in a WhatsApp interview.