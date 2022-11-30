‘Lumo’ vendors at Farafenni say they are moving to Senegal because of narrow market space

- Advertisement -

By: Modou Touray

Some weekly market vendors who usually converge in Farafenni on Sundays for open market day, locally known as Lumo, said they have been pushed by prevailing circumstances at the market to cross the border and relocate to Senegal as property developers erect structures which narrow the market space.

Part of the space being used by vendors is private land and the owners have started erecting structures, making it challenging to accommodate a good number of vendors.

“Right now, it is difficult for us. The owners of part of the market space are erecting structures. We are thinking of relocating to Senegal because the narrow space cannot accommodate hundreds of people who converge here on Sundays,” Kumba Leigh, a vendor explained.

Hundreds of vendors, mostly farmers across the Senegambia border, flooded the border town of Farafenni weekly to sell their agricultural produce and other values.

However, the availability of market space is a major predicament facing the traders. According to the cross-border traders, the weekly market (LUMO) needs to be expanded to allow them to place their goods on sale.

“I came all the way from Karang in Senegal to sell here. I bring watermelon weekly and I have many customers. The main problem with me is space to my watermelon. I think Senegal has more free space to cater for the growing demand,” Badou Boye stated.

“Anytime I place my vegetables, the canteen owner will ask me to move. It’s not good for the business because I come from Nioro in Senegal to sell here. I pay huge amount to transport goods,” Choro Joof lamented.

The chairman of the Farafenni market committee, Mr Sheriffo Sankareh admitted that space difficulties after the rainy season, a time cross-border farmers bring their agricultural produce to the weekly market.

“The Council should expand the market. Most ruminate dealers have already moved to Senegal due to lack of space,” said the market committee chairman.

Mr. Sankareh is concerned that if the trend continues, more vendors cannot sell at the weekly market but would eventually move to Senegal.

“My task is to forward the concerns of the market vendors to the Kerewan Area Council officials for possible remedy.”

Mr Sheikh Ndure, a revenue collector assigned by the Kerewan Area Council at the weekly market venue, told this medium that vendors need to make prior booking of a canteen before transporting their goods to the “LUMO.”

“Those vendors who normally come in the morning to display their goods in other people’s canteens have no right to complain if they are kicked out, noting that there is no free space at the open market.

The Fatu Network contacted the ward councillor for the Farafenni ward, Papa Tunkara who represents the settlement at the Kerewan Area Council.

Reacting to the concerns of traders, Mr Tunkara alluded that the weekly market venue is not spacious as expected because of rapid development.

“Farafenni is a fast-growing town. Some part of the market belongs to the Dibba Kunda family. I believe when the new market is open, it will help us to allocate market spaces traders.”