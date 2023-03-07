Lawyer Darboe urges UDP, Gambians to demonstrate in ‘large numbers’ over corruption

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

The Secretary-General and party leader of the United Democratic Party (UDP), Lawyer Ousainou Darboe, has urged Gambians and members of the party’s youth wing to go out in large numbers to peacefully demonstrate over corruption in the country on Friday following the police granting them a permit for peaceful procession.

- Advertisement -

“I will call on all Gambians, especially the youths of the UDP, urging them to go out in large numbers to express their unhappiness over corruption in the country in peace, respect and in accordance with the law that gives you the power to go out,” he said.

According to the UDP leader, granting them permission for such activities has never happened in the histodemonstrationarty.

While urging all to go out to the demonstrate on Friday, he cautioned them to be careful of those that will join them with negative intentions and create a commotion.

He equally advised them to do the demonstration peacefully and avoid anything that will cause harm while notifying the police to be observant of the people in the streets with a different mission in the procession.

- Advertisement -

Yesterday, March 6, in a letter signed on behalf of the Inspector General of Police and addressed to the National President of the UDP youth wing, Hagi Suwaneh, granted the UDP youth wing a permit to proceed with their peaceful procession slated for Friday, March 10 beginning at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The police have given the UDP youth wing to start the procession from Bond Road junction in Banjul to the first gate of the National Assembly.

The police, however, warned them to avoid derogatory remarks while delivering their petition to the parliament. The letter also contained that failure of the UDP to comply with the conditions stipulated in the letter will lead to the revocation of the permit and criminal prosecution.