Remembering Captured Mandinka Warrior: Kunta Kinteh Day Commemorated

By: Ousman Saidykan

The Kunta Kinteh Foundation yesterday 5th July 2022 marked the second edition of the Kunta Kinteh Day with a march past from Traffic Lights to Westfield Youth Monument.

July 5th 1767 was the day Kunta Kinteh, a Mandinka warrior, like many other Africans, was captured as slaves by the whites and taken across the Atlantic Ocean to America to labour in plantations.

The day was marked by the Foundation to “reflect on the pain” of slavery and also memorialize the young boy who was just 17 when he was captured in the surrounding of his home village, Juffureh. The son of Omoro and Binta soon made a name for himself for generations down the line through his bravery and dissent to the slave masters.

Lamin Jatta, the founder and president of the foundation emphasized the importance of the day while touting it as a symbol and connection to their lineage. He admitted that even though slavery is abolished, mental slavery is still very much at large.

“The 5th July is important because we want to never forget about what happened to them (Kunta and other slaves). But we want to move on from the stigma of slavery. We are fighting for our freedom because we are still not free from mental slavery. Kunta Kinteh Day would be a day of freedom that would symbolize and give us connection and attachment to our forefathers; men and women who left the Gambian shore. We can join with them, reconnect with them, and we can heal with them through their spirits,” Mr Jatta said.

The commemoration, which commenced with a march past from Traffic Lights to the Westfield Youth Monument was accompanied by cultural displays and a jamboree.

It is only two years since the commencement of the commemoration of this day, but the Foundation is already keen to see July 5th become a public holiday.

“We want it [Kunta Kinteh Day] to become a public holiday. If it becomes a public holiday, that will be one of our achievements and we cannot achieve that alone. We want the support of the whole country, the government and the Nationals Assembly Members,” PRO, Lamin Ceesay told this medium.

“Kunta Kinteh is an international brand name for the Gambia and it is sold throughout the world as a representation of the Gambia. If a day is to be ascribed as the Kunta Kinteh Day, then obviously I think it should be a national day,” said Sheikh Omar Jallow, Director at the National Centre for Arts and Culture.

A warrior who is said to have been one of the bravest slaves taken to the West, Kunta Kinteh according to history, even after being shipped as a slave to America, did not entertain the idea of assimilation. A prominent narration given was written in Alex Haley’s book entitled “Roots” where his master tried to change his name but he refused.